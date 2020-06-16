Ecology Minister self-isolates after contact with coronavirus-infected Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev is among a growing number of people who have self-isolated after coming into contact with the health minister Yelzhan Birtanov before he tested positive for coronavirus, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the press service of the ministry.

Samal Ibrayeva, spokeswoman of the ministry, confirmed that the minister is among those in voluntary isolation. He tested negative for the novel coronavirus. However, by the end of the week he will take a second test.

According to her words, the minister conducts all working meetings and negotiations in an online format.

As Kazinform previously reported, on June 14 the Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov confirmed that he was diagnosed with Covid-19. Others self-isolating include Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov as well as the Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov.