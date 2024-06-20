Ecology Ministry, Efes Kazakhstan to restore golden eagle population

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan and Efes Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of intention to implement Save the Golden Eagles! social project aimed at preservation and restoration of the population of golden eagles in the country, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The endangered golden eagle and other European predatory bird species are under protection of the state and intergovernmental agreements and was included into the list of protected species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The project is the next stage of the initiative Contribute to Nature Conservation implemented by Efes Kazakhstan from 2012-2019. The project enabled to grow and release 25 golden eagles back to the wild and increase their number in the region.

The new stage of the project will study the golden eagles’ habitats, their number and further release into the wildlife.

The Ministry will support Efes Kazakhstan in conducting studies and further release of golden eagles and will promote scientific and research works and recognition of their results.

In its turn, Efes Kazakhstan will implement the project as per a Road Map and will finance it from 2024 to 2034, which will also cover organization of expeditions, growing and caring for golden eagles. The company will also prepare and submit the reports on the project’s implementation.