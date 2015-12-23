ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 30 economic agreements totaling around KZT 20 trln were signed during the state visits of the Head of State in 2015, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov told at the CCS briefing.

"In total, the results of the state visits of N. Nazarbayev are impressive. The President is usually accompanied by heads of the economic structures of the Government and business. Different types of events focusing on economic issues, business forums are regularly held during the visits. Based on our estimations, the total volume of contracts and agreements signed during the state visits of N. Nazarbayev and visits paid by leaders of foreign countries to Kazakhstan exceeds KZT 20 trln. In total, about 300 contracts have been signed this year," Y. Idrissov stressed.

In accordance with his information, N. Nazarbayev paid 13 state visits in 2015 and received 32 presidents, prime ministers and other top officials. Besides, 70 visits were paid by foreign top officials to Kazakhstan this year.