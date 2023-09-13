Economic growth rates up in Kazakhstan some 5%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Following the past eight months the key sectors demonstrated positive trends. The most growth was seen in construction, trade, information and communications, deputy National Economy Minister Azamat Amrin said at the Government's meeting on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In January-August the country’s economic growth rates went up 4.9%. Growth in the real sector and services sector made 4.4% and 4.8%, respectively. Positive dynamics is seen in all major sectors. The most growth is recorded in trade, information, communications, and the construction sector of Kazakhstan.

Investment inflow growth rates in the industrial sector made 12.2%, 49% in transport and warehousing, 31.9% in education, 30.1% in trade, 20.7% in agriculture, 5.7% in the mining sector.

Mangistau, Turkistan, Pavlodar and Abai regions boasted the highest performance indicators.

The country's foreign trade expanded by 5.7% to make 79.5 billion US dollars. Exports made 44.8 billion US dollars, while imports reached 34.7 billion US dollars.