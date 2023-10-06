Economic initiatives of Kazakh President's address discussed at Economy Ministry of Armenia

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev has met with Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan. During the conversation, the key directions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address “Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan” were presented to the Armenian side. Noting the importance of expanding mutual trade and economic relations, the Minister of Economy emphasized the scale of the measures initiated by the President of Kazakhstan, which will undoubtedly have an impact on the further increase in bilateral trade turnover, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

The parties have exchanged views on the norms of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On the return of illegally acquired assets to the state.” The Armenian side, sharing its experience of working within the framework of the similar law “On confiscation of illegally acquired property” adopted in the country in 2020, drew attention to the fact that regulations aimed at restoring constitutional rights and social justice are an integral part of a modern legal society.

During the meeting the issues of increasing Kazakh-Armenian economic interaction were discussed, in particular, the interest was expressed in implementing projects in the agricultural sector, the field of renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan, including the implementation of joint initiatives in the industrial sector within the EAEU, as well as the results of participation of the Armenian delegation in the international industrial exhibition “INNOPROM. Kazakhstan" in Astana on September 25-27, 2023.