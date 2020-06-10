Economic rehabilitation project office set up in Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A project office for management system optimization to achieve socioeconomic goals was set up in Shymkent pursuant to the President’s task to restore economic growth , Kazinform reports referring to the Mayor’s press service.

Mayor Murat Aitenov chaired the first sitting of the project office under the Shymkent city development programme to debate three key issues. The Mayor charged to join special display system for efficient realization of the said project. It lets monitor the work of heads of districts, departments and deputies mayor online.

Shymkent is the first city to realize this project. Its main goal is to contribute to solving problems of the city.

As earlier reported, the Government approved the complex plan for economic rehabilitation till the end of the year. It consists of 10 directions and 172 system-based measures to encourage business activity, support employment, raise household income.