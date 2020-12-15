Economy of simple things gave opportunity to fulfill certain projects, PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The Economy of simple things program proved successful as an investment tool for the development of domestic production. As assigned by the Head of State the total funding of the program was increased up to KZT 1 tn,» the Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said.

Despite the current situation caused by the pandemic the number of projects this year grew more than 2.5 times from 900 to 2,600, their cost increased 3.5 times from KZT 216 bln to 700 bln. The number of workplaces is expected to reach some 20,000.

The PM added that the program gave an opportunity to realize certain projects aimed at import substitution and development of production of goods and services of national consumption.