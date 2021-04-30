Ecuador's state of emergency reduces pressure on hospitals

QUITO. KAZINFORM - Authorities in Ecuador reported a reduction in pressure on hospitals and citizen indiscipline on Thursday due to the state of emergency in force since April 23 in 16 of the country's 24 provinces to curb the spread of COVID-19, Xinhua reports.

At a joint press conference, officials from the Ministry of Health and the National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) confirmed that the measure decreed by the government is producing «encouraging» results.

The state of emergency, which will last until May 20, includes a night curfew, a ban on gatherings and a total weekend lockdown.

Taking stock of the period between last weekend and Wednesday, COE President Juan Zapata said that 114 agglomerations were recorded, a 79-percent decrease compared to the 540 documented during the same period before the state of emergency.

In addition, 390 citizen complaints of clandestine house parties were received, a decrease of 76 percent against the 1,600 received before the restrictions went into effect.

Pressure on hospitals has been reduced in the provinces of Esmeraldas, Carchi, Sucumbios, Cotopaxi and Morona Santiago, according to the Public Health Ministry's Undersecretary of Surveillance Esteban Arce, while waiting lists have been shortened by about 30 percent.

So far, the National Police has registered 338 detainees for breaking the curfew, which is punishable with imprisonment from one to three years for the crime of non-compliance with a legitimate order from a competent authority.