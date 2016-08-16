EN
    14:55, 16 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Ed Levin: Golovkin-Brook fight will be great

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the IBO Ed Levin believes that the Golovkin-Brook fight will be very spectacular. The fight is scheduled for September 10, Sports.kz informs.

    "There are a lot of examples when great champions of the welterweight moved up in weight classes to fight great middleweight champions. There is nothing more spectacular than that. It's two undefeated stars, two champions, it is going to be a great fight," Ed Levit said in his interview to On the Ropes Boxing Radio.

     

