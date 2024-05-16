EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:11, 16 May 2024 | GMT +6

    EDB announces allocation of $1 mln to help eliminate consequences of floods in Kazakhstan

    Floods in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazakh Government's press service

    The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has decided to allocate funds to help eliminate the consequences of the massive floods in several regions of Kazakhstan; this year's floods became the largest natural disaster in the country over the past 80 years, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the bank’s press service.

    "Realizing the importance of the situation in Kazakhstan, we have provided financial assistance in the amount of $1 m to support the regions affected by the flooding," said Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the EDB Management Board.

    In addition, the EDB decided to scale down its 2024 Annual Meeting and Business Forum by excluding the image-building events.

    The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is a multilateral development bank investing in Eurasia. For more than 18 years, the Bank has worked to strengthen and expand economic ties and foster comprehensive development in its member countries. The EDB's charter capital totals $7 bln. Its portfolio consists principally of projects with an integration effect in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and mechanical engineering. The Bank’s operations are guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles.

    Tags:
    Banks Regions Floods in Kazakhstan Eurasian Development Bank
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!