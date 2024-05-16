EDB announces allocation of $1 mln to help eliminate consequences of floods in Kazakhstan

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has decided to allocate funds to help eliminate the consequences of the massive floods in several regions of Kazakhstan; this year's floods became the largest natural disaster in the country over the past 80 years, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the bank’s press service.

"Realizing the importance of the situation in Kazakhstan, we have provided financial assistance in the amount of $1 m to support the regions affected by the flooding," said Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the EDB Management Board.

In addition, the EDB decided to scale down its 2024 Annual Meeting and Business Forum by excluding the image-building events.

