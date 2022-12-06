EDB increases investment in projects in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – According to Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank, more than $3.8bn is provided to carry out projects in Kazakhstan before 2026, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government head.

Kazakh Prime Minister, Chairman of the Eurasian Development Bank’s Council Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the Board of the EDB.

The meeting focused on the results of the work of the Bank in 2022 and plan for the next year. This year, the Bank increased its investment in projects in the country to $1.2bn, exceeding the planned figures of last year. In 2023, around $1.1bn is expected to funneled in the priority sectors of the economy.

Smailov noted the importance of increasing the number of cooperative projects.

According to Podguzov, more than $3.8bn is provided to carry out projects in Kazakhstan before 2026.

«In the next year, the priorities of financing will be projects aimed at development of logistics infrastructure, provision of water resources, food and energy security, and improvement of environmental indicators,» said the EDB head.

Photo: primeminister.kz