Eddie Hearn: Contracts for Golovkin vs. Eubank fight drafted

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chris Eubank Jr's promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that a contract for Gennady Golovkin vs. Eubank has been drafted, Sports.kz reports.

"There have been lots of conversations with Tom Loeffler, contracts drafted, terms virtually agreed. And obviously Eubank has his own fight to take care of on Saturday night. And although he's a strong favorite he shouldn't overlook Tom Doran. I had a good chat with him yesterday and it's a big opportunity for him. There are a few things to tie up, but basically if everyone really wants the fight it's there for you to sign," Hearn told Sky Sports.



"If Golovkin really wants it and I believe he does. If Eubank really wants it and I believe he does. There is a good chance of that fight taking place in London. I think it's a stadium fight. Let's get the ink dry and then decide if we want to take the risk outdoors," he added.