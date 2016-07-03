Eddie Hearn: Eubank Jr. vs. Golovkin fight very close to being made

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It looks like the much talked about Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Gennady Golovkin fight is going to happen.

Eubank's promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that the British boxer is dead serious about fighting the undefeated WBA, WBC, IBO and IBF middleweight champion.

Hearn said the fight is very close to being made and is likely to take place in September.

"I think it would be a stadium fight. I think there would be the demand for 40-50 thousand tickets," he said

Source: Sports.kz