Eddie Hearn: I plan to close deal on Golovkin-Eubank Jr. fight in 72 hours

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn told that a contract for a fight between Gennady Golovkin and Chris Eubank Jr. would be signed within 72 hours, Sports.kz informs referring to Sky Sports.

"I thought the Eubanks would change their mind. I thought they would say it was all about promotion, not about serious intentions. However, they are really serious about this fight, and we made one more step towards this fight. I think everything can be solved this week already. I know that they want this fight and I know that Golovkin will agree to fight Chris Eubank Jr. I will be working on striking this deal in the next 72 hours," Hearn said.