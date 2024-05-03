EDF and Masdar express interest in opening representative offices in Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Zhaparov, as part of a working trip to the city of Tashkent (Republic of Uzbekistan), met with Vice President for Europe and Central Asia of the French energy company Elektricite de France (EDF) Marc Girard and head of Masdar Mohamed Jamil Al Ramahi, Kabar reports.

Issues of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of joint energy projects were discussed at the meeting.

In particular, they talked about a trilateral memorandum of cooperation in the field of energy, signed in December 2023 in Dubai as part of the World Climate Summit.

“The Cabinet of Ministers welcomes the intention of EDF and Masdar to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan and will provide assistance in investing in hydropower and renewable energy projects in the Kyrgyz Republic,” said Akylbek Zhaparov.

Company executives expressed interest in opening EDF and Masdar representative offices in Kyrgyzstan in order to create a solid basis for the development of cooperation and expressed their readiness to support large energy projects in Kyrgyzstan.