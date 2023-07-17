EN
    20:56, 17 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Eduard Kim of Kazakhstan hauls bronze at 2023 World Aquatics Championships

    Фото: olympic.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Eduard Kim hauled bronze at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s Eduard Kim claimed bronze in the men’s solo artistic swimming after scoring 216 points.

    Spanish Fernando Díaz del Río Soto took first place with a score of 224,555 points, and Kenny Gaudet was second with a result of 216,800 points.


