Eduard Kim wins gold medal at World Artistic Swimming Cup in Canada

Kazakhstan’s Eduard Kim claimed gold medal at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Markham, Canada, Kazinform News Agency learned from Olympic.kz.

He won 204.3900 points in men’s solo technical program, and got his gold award.

Italian swimmer Filippo Pelati took silver medal (198.174), and Kenneth Gaudet from the U.S. won bronze (180.3716).

Another Kazakhstani swimmer, Karina Magrupova, finished fifth in women’s solo technical.