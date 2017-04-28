Eduard Zankovets resigns as Kazakhstan ntl team, Barys coach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Eduard Zankovets has left his post of Kazakhstan's national ice hockey team and Astana's Barys, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Belarusian announced his decision to leave Kazakhstan after the final game of Division I Group A of the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Kyiv, where Kazakh national team beat Hungary 3:1

According to the coach, he will return home to his family.

Zankovets headed HC Barys since September 2016 and led the team into the second round of the Gagarin Cup playoffs.