Education and Science Ministry announces work plan for Y2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov summed up the Ministry’s work in 2019 and shared the work plan for the oncoming year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Year 2019, was important for us. We have adopted the 2025 State Programme of Education and Science Development. The document stipulates significant increase in financing and raising the status of a teacher, protection of teachers’ rights and freedoms,» Askhat Aimagambetov said in an interview with mass media.

He said that the Ministry planned to launch a special website or a web-portal for monitoring the spending the budgetary funds in order to ensure transparency of education financing.

«Year 2020 is the year of implementation of the new state programme. Secondly, in 2020, we will implement the law on the status of the teacher. Third, we are planning to improve our educational programmes for schools, universities and other educational institutions,» he added.