Education makes people immune to ideas of radicalism - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Education that is accessible to all remains one of the global problems, admitted President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana on Wednesday.

"Currently there are 750 million people in the world who can't read and write. We can't overcome poverty without knowledge and sciences," said the Kazakh leader, addressing the participants of the Congress.



Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out that education makes people immune to the ideas of radicalism in all its manifestation.



"In this light theological education is of paramount importance. World and traditional religions should conduct work to separate religious values from political ideologemes," the Kazakh President added.