Education Minister comments on start of national testing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev has commented on the start of the Unified National Testing (UNT) across Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Minister Sagadiyev said that everything is going well. "For instance, only 4 percent of school leavers didn't pass the basic level required for History of Kazakhstan. I think everything will be fine. We try to make sure that as many children as possible enroll into universities and obtain decent education," he told journalists.



Sagadiyev declined to make any forecasts regarding UNT outcomes. "It's hard to say what the results are going to be..."



In his words, out of 100 percent of school leavers who were eligible for the Altyn Belgi mark, 93 percent got it.



Note: Altyn Belgi mark is a prestigious award given only to straight-A school leavers and allowing them to attend any university in Kazakhstan free of charge.