Education Minister congratulates schoolchildren on Knowledge Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev has participated in the first bell ringing ceremony at the capital's gymnasium school No. 80, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear teachers, schoolchildren, and parents, I congratulate all of you from the bottom of my heart on the occasion of today's holiday of knowledge - the First Bell, the beginning of a new academic year! I wish our children to become the best pupils, gain high-quality knowledge and good upbringing. Let all the doors to the big life be open for them in the future! Let the parents' most cherished dream come true! ", Yerlan Sagadiyev said in his speech.

At the same time, he noted that there will be no big changes in the current academic year.

"All important decisions were made in the last academic year. Now, we will continue this work. The teachers are ready, and the textbooks have been delivered. We keep an eye on this work every day," the minister added.