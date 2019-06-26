Education Minister honors teachers who delivered young woman’s baby in Arys

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov has honored today the professors who delivered a child of a young woman during the explosion in Arys, Turkestan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Shaiza Doskeyeva, Balbope Utenova, and Zhanat Nurzhumanova are the professors who, during the explosion in Arys, conducted an appeal procedure at the local testing station.



"As you know, there was a situation during an appeal meeting the next day after the Unified National Testing. In an emergency, our colleagues showed tremendous humanism by helping a woman to become a mother. Our teachers have a great sense of humanity. We are proud of them. Therefore, let me thank you once again and present you with the Certificates of Appreciation," said Askhat Aimagambetov.



Shaiza Doskeyeva is a senior professor at the Kazakh Humanities and Law Innovative University. Zhanat Nurzhumanova serves as an associate professor at the Shakarim State University of Semey. Balbope Utenova, who delivered the young woman's baby and became the godmother of the child, lectures at the Atyrau University of Oil and Gas.



It is to be recalled that a blast occurred June 24 at the depot of the military unit in Arys, Turkestan region.