Education Minister: Three-shift schooling problem to be solved fully

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM At a meeting with the public in Shymkent, Minister of Education Kulyash Shamshidinova said that the problem of three-shift schooling would be fully solved, the press service of the mayor's office says.

190 schools will be built across Kazakhstan in 2019-2021 which will let fully solve three-shift schooling problem, the Minister said.



"In the years of our independence we have built 1,672 schools. Presently, we are working on eliminating the problems of dangerous and dilapidated school buildings. For this purpose, we are planning to build new schools in Shymkent," said the Minister.



She also added that beginning from June 1, the salaries of education workers would be increased by 30%. "500,000 workers od education sector, including teachers, pre-school teachers and their assistants at kindergartens and boarding schools, supervisors, social counselors, psychologists at kindergartens and colleges, accountants, record keepers, maintenance staff and others will be paid 30% more from June 1," she stressed.



Besides, in her words, 144,000 teachers, 82,000 class teachers and psychologists, 18,000 lecturers of universities and colleges will undergo refresher courses.