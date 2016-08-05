Education ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkey to inspect work of Kazakh-Turkish lyceums

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The work of Turkish lyceums in Kazakhstan will be inspected by the joint group of the education ministries of Kazakhstan and Turkey, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the press conference upon completion of the bilateral talks.

"The schools in Kazakhstan are the schools of our state. The lessons are taught in four languages there. These are Kazakh, Russian, English and Turkish. 90 percent of all teachers working there are the citizens of Kazakhstan, and just 8-9% of them are from Turkey," N. Nazarbayev stressed.

The Head of State noted that local executive bodies finance these schools in Kazakhstan.

"We have never supported things that were against Turkey. This is beyond our range of interests. Therefore, we have agreed that our joint group consisting of members of our education ministries will check the work of each school," N. Nazarbayev said.

Besides, the Head of State emphasized the lyceums had already been inspected and no violations had been found.