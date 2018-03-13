Education Ministry decides on fate of extra educational grants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan is going to decide the majors among which it will split 20,000 additional educational grants. The grants were allocated under the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

According to the five social initiatives roadmap the Ministry of Education sent proposals to the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and universities.

"We are waiting for them to reply. According to this project, 11,000 grants will be provided for technical majors, 5,000 grants will be provided in other majors, 3,000 grants will be available in Master's Degree programs and 1,000 PhD programs. It is also necessary to make the relevant changes to the budget legislation and regulatory legal acts. This work requires to be done timely," Minister Yerlan Sagadiyev said speaking at the Government session.

According to the Minster, the total number of grants and programs should be publishes during this month.