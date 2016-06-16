EN
    13:55, 16 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Education Ministry established special commission to investigate death of school-student at recreation camp in Akmola region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Education and Science Elmira Sukhanberdiyeva began today's 18th meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission for Minors' Rights Protection with an address to the heads of all regional and municipal education departments. She urged them to take personal control over the children's camps, due to death of Anna Malikova, 7th grade student of Tayinsha secondary school, at Arman Recreation Camp located in Katarkol village of Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

    As reported before, the tragedy took place June 15. The girl was playing outside and accidentally injured herself with a sharp piece of glass. Unfortunately, when paramedics came, the girl had already died.

    Sukhanberdiyeva requested the Children’s Rights Committee to investigate the situation. "A representative of the Ministry has already left for Tayinsha to support the family of the girl and extend our condolences. Death of a child in peaceful time is an outrageous fact. This issue is under personal control of Minister of Education and  Science Erlan Sagadiyev and  President’s Executive Office,” she said. 

