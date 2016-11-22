Education Ministry opposes excluding History of Kazakhstan from UNT

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Sagadiyev, Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has spoken out on the possibility of excluding History of Kazakhstan from the Unified National Testing (UNT) today, Kazinform correspondent Damir Baimanov reports.

Minister Sagadiyev raised the issue of the frequently made proposals as regards the UNT at the session of the Government on Tuesday.



"Two of the most frequently made proposals relate to ‘History of Kazakhstan' subject and Altyn Belgi mark holders. First of all, it is often suggested excluding History of Kazakhstan from the Unified National Testing since school leavers have to pass it twice - during final exams at schools and at the UNT. But we believe it shouldn't be excluded from the UNT because this subject is of paramount importance," Sagadiyev stressed.



"Secondly, there are proposals to exempt the Altyn Belgi mark holders as well as winners and laureates of various scientific Olympiads and competitions from the UNT. We do not support this proposal. We are convinced that all school leavers should pass the UNT," he added.



Earlier the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan had published the detailed information on the new format of final exams at schools across Kazakhstan and the UNT.