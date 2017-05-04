Education Ministry orders less homework for schoolchildren

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan has approved the Methodological recommendations for drafting and completing school assignments, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Ministry, the recommendations are based on the results of the project completed in April-December, 2016 by Information-Analytic Center JSC.

The Ministry said that it is the first time in the history of Kazakh school when such a document was adopted and Methodical Recommendations will help to reduce study load on children, increase their motivation and academic performance

The recommendations have been thoroughly discussed with all subordinate organizations and schools in the regions and voted on official websites.