Education Ministry suggests training teachers for private kindergartens

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev suggested training preschool teachers of private kindergartens at the expense of the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He put forward the initiative at the session of the Government at Ukimet Uiy on Tuesday.



"We are planning to take a new look at the problem and train teachers for private kindergartens at the expense of the Government. Teachers at both public and private kindergartens raise our children, so it makes sense to train the latter as well," Minister Sagadiyev said.



According to him, out of 9,500, 25% or 2,500 preschool institutions in Kazakhstan are privately owned. 50% of new workplaces at preschool institutions across the country in 2016 were offered by privately owned institutions. Sagadiyev added that the private share in the sector is set to grow thanks to the Balapan State Program.



Sagadiyev noted that the amended draft of the program has been submitted to the Ministry of Finance and is likely to become effective by yearend.