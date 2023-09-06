EN
    Education spending in Italy well below EU average - report

    Photo: ANSA
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy spends 4.1% of its GDP on its children's education, well below the European average of 4.8%, Save the Children Italia said in a report on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    The report said this lack of investment caused several problems, including a shortage of nursery places and shortfalls in the number of schools that offer school lunches and full-time programmes to help families in which both parents work.

    It said that, while the school sector was a focus of attention during the COVID-19 pandemic, spending on non-higher education has fallen since the end of the health emergency.


