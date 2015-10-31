Education UK exhibition opened in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana welcomes today the opening of Education UK exhibition - the biggest event in international education.

The event is organized by the British Council in Kazakhstan under the support of the Center for International Programs. The goal of the exhibition is to enable Kazakhstani students, pupils and their parents to learn more about the opportunities of studying in Great Britain. 30 education institutions of Great Britain including universities, colleges and language schools are participating in the event, PR Manager of British Council Elena Sim said to Kazinform. According to her, Education UK exhibition enjoys great popularity among the Kazakhstanis. Approximately, 3,000 people attend it. The first exhibition was held in 2012.