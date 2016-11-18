EN
    19:16, 18 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Educational robot attacks man in China

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man was hospitalized after being attacked by a robot at the China Hi-Tech Fair in Shenzhen, youth.cn reported.

    According to the source, the robot, created for teaching kids aged 4-12, went down for unknown reasons. The robot broke the glass stand and then "attacked" a visitor, passing by the stand, injuring his leg. The injured man was immediately taken to the hospital. The photos published on the website show that the robot's height is slightly above the waist of an adult. It also has a graphic display showing a face with emotions.

