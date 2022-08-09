EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:45, 09 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Educative programs at Kazakhstani kindergartens to be revised

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Educative programs for kindergartens are to be revised in Kazakhstan, Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov said Tuesday at the weekly meeting of the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «We are working to revise the educative programs at kindergartens. This direction of work is of paramount importance. We have approved a new model of preschool upbringing and education as well as a new state standard,» Minister Aimagambetov said.

    The minister added that all programs at Kazakhstani kindergartens are aimed at upbringing healthy, open-minded, creative thinking, diligent and curious children.

    He also noted that the work is being carried out to enhance the qualification of kindergarten teachers.

    Earlier the Minister of Enlightenment revealed that 534 kindergartens for some 47,000 children had been opened in Kazakhstan last year.


    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!