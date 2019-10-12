Eearthquake strikes 546 km of Almaty

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A 4.1M earthquake rocked in 546 km from Almaty, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Seismological Stations Network website.

The quake was recorded on October 12 at 06:07 p.m. Almaty time. The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 15 km in 546 km northeast from Almaty, in the territory of China. Its energy class was 9.8 and MPV magnitude was 4.1. The coordinates of the epicenter are 44.09° north latitude, 83.56° east longitude.

No injuries or damages were reported.