EEC abolishes customs duties on raw materials containing precious metals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The members of the EEC Board have decided to abolish the import customs duty rates of the Common Customs Tariff of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU CCT) on certain types of mineral raw materials containing precious metal or precious metal compounds, the Eurasian Economic Commission's press service said.

In particular, the decision will relate to silver powder, gold powder, raw platinum, rhodium, iridium, etc. The zero rate was already applied to these products in 2017 in accordance with the previously adopted decision of the EEC Board. However, now they are subject to rates from 3% to 15%.

The new measure to be effective through 30th June 2020 will help the development of fabricating and refining enterprises, improve their capacity utilization rates and competitiveness.

This decision was taken at an EEC Board meeting on 22 May.