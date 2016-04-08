EEC and experts and representatives of business discussed issues of digital agenda of EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The roundtable with the participation of representatives of the business community, universities and research centers of the Russian Science Academy was held in Moscow on April 5. The participants discussed the relevant issues of the digital agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission informs.

The participants of the roundtable supported the necessity of forming the digital space of the EEU.

Durign the roundtable, expects and market participants submitted proposals on regulation and creation of instruments including payment instruments for rendering services for the digital markets of the Union and on unification of the potential of different competence centers in terms of information distribution.