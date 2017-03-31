EEC, Andean Community Secretariat sign memorandum of understanding

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and the General Secretariat of the Andean Community of Nations (CAN) have signed a memorandum of understanding. The document was concluded by Tatyana Valovaya, Member of the Board (Minister) on Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission, and Walker San Miguel Rodriguez, Secretary General of the Andean Community of Nations, BelTA learned from the EEC.

“The Andean Community of Nations is the first regional integration economic bloc which the Eurasian Economic Commission signed a memorandum of understanding with. The document will provide the opportunity not only to exchange experience but also find new ways for economic development. I am confident that, keeping in mind the history of the integration construction of our unions, we will have a lot to learn from each other,” Tatyana Valovaya said.

The memorandum will create a basis for sharing information and holding joint events such as conferences, forums, seminars, roundtables with the participation of businessmen, experts and government bodies of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Andean Community of Nations. Walker San Miguel Rodriguez supported the EEC initiative to organize an international conference on integration at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. Invited to participate in the event will be representatives of all key regional integration associations.

The Andean Community of Nations (CAN) is a regional social and economic union comprising the South American countries of Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. The trade bloc was founded in 1969 to promote the expansion of markets and guarantee an effective economic development to the region.