EEC Council approved unified system of tariff preferences

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has taken part in the meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) which was held in the format of videoconference.

The Council members discussed a number of documents aimed at deepening the economic integration of the EEU member countries.



The meeting participants reviewed the progress of the work plan on development of regulations and international treaties in accordance with the Treaty on the EEU. The action plan will implement the principle of "four freedoms": free movement of goods, services, capital and labor.



Members of the Council approved the Regulations on conditions and procedure of single system of tariff preferences of the EEU; it will enhance the conditions in trade with developing and least developed countries.



Within the framework of the EEC Council meeting, the parties discussed work schedule of information systems of customs services and other competent authorities based on integrated information system of the EEU. Appropriate activities will ensure the traceability of movement of goods from the date of import to the customs territory to sale to consumers.



For elimination of technical barriers in trade with third countries, the meeting decided to to accelerate preparation of the relevant international treaty.



