EEC Council held meeting in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Astana hosted the meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission during which the sides adopted the agenda of the EAEU Supreme Council's session scheduled for December 2018, Kazinform learnt from the PM's website.

The EAEU Supreme Council's meeting will discuss the establishment of the EAEU's common markets of gas and oil products. The adoption of the programme of common markets establishment is strategically important for Kazakhstan's future which will enable the country to fully use its export potential in these sectors.



Further development of integration processes within the EAEU is an important issue as well. The Declaration on the EAEU's Further Development will likely be adopted. The document will outline the main vectors of integration processes development.



Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan said that the new declaration is aimed at the settlement of integration-related problems and elimination of existing barriers.



The members of the EEC council discussed the criteria of admissibility of specific subsidies and the implementation of the Agreement on Marking the Goods with Identification Means which is focused on ensuring legal turnover of the goods within the EAEU, protection of consumers' rights and prevention of misleading actions.



