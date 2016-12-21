EEC Council meets in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin took part in a meeting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Moscow.

The meeting discussed topical issues of the EAEU including the agenda of the forthcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council set for December 26 in St. Petersburg.

At the initiative of Kazakh side the Council reviewed and approved tariff exemptions for the import of vanadium-aluminum master alloy into Kazakhstan. This measure will help create conditions for reducing production costs and increasing the competitiveness of national producers in the world.

EEC Board Members also approved the Concept of creation of Eurasian network for industrial cooperation and subcontracting. It implies establishment of a network based on a unified register of industrial enterprises of the member states, as a key information and integration resource to search for potential partners and subcontract orders suppliers.

The meeting considered the order of reporting on goods imported into the customs territory of the Union by the member states. This will allow to transfer statistical data, as well as to take timely measures to promote the interests of the Union’s producing countries.

"We have reviewed the draft agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. It is planned to sign the EAEC Customs Code in the framework of this meeting. Its adoption will allow regulating the whole complex of customs procedures within the EAEU", said Mamin.

According to him, during the meeting in St. Petersburg, heads of the member countries are going to pay special attention to the international activities of the EAEU. Askar Mamin noted that earlier within the EEC Council meeting the decision to start negotiations on the creation of free trade zones with Iran, India and Egypt had been approved.

"The development of trade with other countries is a priority for the formation of the Eurasian Economic Union. It serves as a source for the diversification of industries, development of transport and logistics routes ", added First Deputy PM.

Mamin also said that the heads of state will consider a program of formation of a unified energy market of the EAEU. And that it would create a ground for free trade of electricity as part of the integration process.

The heads of state are also due to discuss the main directions and stages of coordinated transport policies that determine the priorities for the development of a common market of transport services, including access to each other’s markets in particular areas.

Askar Mamin added that the Supreme Council is scheduled to approve the plans for liberalization of service sectors, as well as the rules regulating trade in services.

According to Mamin, during the meeting in Moscow the sides were able to reach mutually beneficial solutions aimed at further development of the EAEU.