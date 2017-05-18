EEC Council pushes for electronic vehicle passports in EAEU

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reiterated the need during its session on 17 May of introducing a system of electronic vehicle passports in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and suggested the governments of the EAEU member states bringing in the regulations necessary for testing the system and making electronic infrastructure available for all the stakeholders, BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

First of all, there is a need to decide on the national bodies that will ensure cooperation with the administrator of the e-passport system, develop a national part of the unified register of the EAEU authorized bodies and producers of transport vehicles, self-propelled vehicles and other types of equipment that needs passports. Other normative acts in the sector will provide an opportunity to obtain registration of transport vehicles with e-passports, set the size and rules of paying for services provided by the government bodies and the administrator of the e-passport system while registering the passport or introducing amendments to it.



"Besides, the EEC Council has instructed its board to consider at its next meeting the deadlines for switching to an electronic system of registration certificates, the length of the transition period, a possibility for the parallel use of paper and electronic documents and also other issues related to the efficient performance of the system," the press service added, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .