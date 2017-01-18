EEC defined duty-free goods from least developed countries
The list has been made following the arrangements achieved at the IX Ministers' conference of the WTO for liberalization of access of goods from the least developed countries.
The list includes both the goods enjoying tariff preferences (meat, edible offals, fish, dairy products, honey, fruits, nuts, coffee, tea, rice, spices, cacao beans, collection items and antiques, precious metals and pearl, hand-made carpets) and the goods from the least developed countries which have provided with an expanded preferential access (ferrous and non-ferrous metals and some sorts of machine engineering goods).
"There 62% of the goods to which zero customs duty applies", member of the Board of Veronika Nikishina said. "We plan to continue expanding duty-free access for the goods to the maximum level 97% in the product range".