EEC: EAEU-Egypt free trade agreement will be among most ambitious ones

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Egypt will be one of the most ambitious ones, Member of the Board (Minister) for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Andrey Slepnev said at the Russia-Egypt business dialogue at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on 16 June, BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

«The work on the document reflects the high interest of all member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and also Egypt in partnership and cooperation. This partnership is very well demonstrated amid the current difficult times. I mean COVID, as well as the current situation. We see that our ties are strong and are truly the ones we can rely on in order to build work in the future,» said Andrey Slepnev.

According to the EEC minister, the signing of the agreement creates a completely different landscape for trade relations: opportunities for large-scale diversification of trade and expansion of cooperation in traditional areas.

Given the presence of a large number of business representatives in the meeting hall, Andrey Slepnev once again urged entrepreneurs to intensify their mutual presence in the EAEU and Egyptian markets.