EEC: Fewer barriers in Eurasian Economic Union

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) believes that there is a positive trend towards eliminating barriers in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), BelTA reports citing the press service of the EEC commission following the meeting of the EEC Board.

"In Q4 2018, there was a positive trend towards fewer barriers in the EAEU domestic market," the press service informed. "The progress report on the elimination of trade barriers was reviewed at the meeting of the EEC Board."



Thus, in January-September 2018 the EAEU member states eliminated five barriers in the domestic market of the union. "According to the expert estimates, the removal of these obstacles will save businesses up to RUB350 million due to cost reductions," the EEC noted.