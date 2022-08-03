EEC gives recommendations to develop interregional cooperation in EAEU

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) adopted a recommendation to intensify interregional trade and economic cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

The document covers informational, organizational and financial aspects of the development of interregional cooperation in the EAEU. «The document suggests considering the expediency of developing joint interregional projects for implementation in the border areas and financial instruments of support. The countries are also recommended to hold Eurasian trade and industrial fairs and business matchmaking sessions in the regions,» the press service said.

The list of proposed activities also includes webinars to involve regions in integration processes and the participation of representatives of regional authorities and business communities in the EEC activities.

Photo: eng.belta.by