EEC investigates unfair competition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2017 Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) opened two cases of violation of competition rules. This was announced by Marat Kusainov, the EEC Board Member - Minister in charge of competition and antimonopoly regulation, at the 7th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, the EEC press service reports.

Two cases of violation of competition rules took place on the trans-border market of special steel for the production of transformers and in air passenger transportation from Armenia to other five member-states.

"The task of the EEC is not only determining violations, but also their prevention, as well as restoration of the situation that would exist on the market if it functioned in a competitive manner. An example of such work in global markets - is that it was possible to reduce roaming charges of mobile operators by 5-14 times," said Marat Kusainov

He stressed that in resolving this the Commission worked together with antimonopoly authorities and mobile network operators saying that the so-called soft approach was applied and transparent and conscientious behavior practices were worked out after consultations.

Marat Kusainov spoke in detail about the law enforcement practice of the commission. The rules were developed, according to which the penalties are calculated, and the mechanisms of interaction between the commission and the member states' competition protection bodies in the event of violations of the general rules of competition have been worked out.

Mr. Kusainov noted that he considers the introduction of a mechanism according to which potential violators would voluntarily accept pro-competitive obligations without being fined.