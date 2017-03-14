EEC participates in UN Statistical Commission’s annual session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The delegation of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) headed by EEC Collegium Member (Minister) for Integration and Macroeconomics Tatiana Valovaya participated in the 48th session of the UN Statistical Commission held at UN Headquarters.

‘This is the fifth time we have participated in the session and every year we note the timeliness of the issues discussed’, Tatiana Valovaya highlighted. ‘Besides, the amount of the work done on elaboration and development of international statistical standards and its quality are also impressive. No wonder the results of the UN Statistical Commission’s activities are highly appreciated by the international community’.

The discussed topics included implementation of the 2008 System of National Accounts, execution of programs of official statistics transformation, use of analysis technologies and big data for official statistics, ensuring quality of statistical data, implementation of the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics and preparation of the cycle of the 2017 International Comparison Programme.



The participants gave a special emphasis to the consideration of the issues of improving the global indicators system of sustainable development goals and targets fulfillment for the period till 2030. An international group of experts including representatives of Armenia, Russia and Kyrgyzstan are elaborating the system.



Tatiana Valovaya met the heads of statistical agencies of the Eurasian Economic Union (ЕAEU) as part of the session. ‘We are quite satisfied with the achieved level of cooperation’, Tatiana Valovaya commented on the discussion results, ‘We have succeeded to agree upon further steps in a range of the essential areas of cooperation including the support of Commission’s initiatives in regional monitoring of Sustainable Development Goals fulfillment and statistical evaluation of digital economy development’. During the meeting the attendees also discussed the issues of ЕAEU’s regional report on fulfillment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 2020 round of national population censuses.