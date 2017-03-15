EEC proposes to bring together technical regulations requirements in EAEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) discussed the principles and approaches to circulation of goods requirements to which are not established in the technical regulations of the Union, as well as proposals for convergence of the principles of technical regulations compliance monitoring by national supervisory authorities.

According to EEC Commissioner for Technical Regulations Valery Koreshkov, the Commission jointly with Eurasian Economic Union countries' representatives creates appropriate conditions for ensuring product safety, improving conscientious producers' competitiveness and living standards in the Union.

The draft Agreement on principles and approaches for state control implementation will make it possible to pull together the approaches of the national supervisory authorities on monitoring compliance with the requirements of unified technical regulations. The document establishes principles such as presumption of good faith of market entities, consumers' rights protection, constant state control, independence of state control bodies from manufacturers, sellers, executors and consumers, prioritization of crime prevention before punishment, etc.



In addition, the commission also proposes to provide for a general procedure for the circulation of the so-called unregulated products. These are products whose mandatory requirements are not established by the rules of the union and in respect of which the technical regulations of the EAEU are not applied. In this connection the commission prepared a draft Agreement on the rules for ensuring products' safety and procedures for their circulation in the EAEU market.



According to the document, all products on the union market should be safe. And, in order to ensure products' safety, manufacturers have to take into account their characteristics. And all the information necessary for the consumer, including information about the main properties of the product and the established shelf life, has to be provided on the label. The project also covers issues of monitoring product safety and information exchange between countries on detection of dangerous goods.

The members of the EEC Board sent draft agreements for the states' consideration as this will allow taking into account opinions of national authorities, as well as representatives of business. To implement the agreements, it is planned to create a unified information system on dangerous products in order to ensure prompt interaction between the authorities and help to reduce risks.

Members of the Board also changed the lists of standards to EAEU technical regulation "On safety of railway rolling stock". Specific points of standards regarding separate parts of freight and passenger cars, including trolleys, wheel sets, side frames, bolster beams, axles, coupling and brake system elements, which have been set by the Board should allow to comply with the requirements of the technical regulations. Also, the decisions of the Board comprise the adoption of EEC recommendation for inflation (consumer price index) decrease in the Republic of Belarus. The Member of EEC Collegium (Minister) Tatiana Valovaya noted that for 2016 the inflation level exceeded the value specified in the Union Agreement. In 1st quarter of 2016 it amounted to 112.8 percent, in 2nd quarter - 112.1 percent, and in 3rd and 4th quarters - 111.1 and 110.6 percent respectively. In February 2017 inflation equaled to 107 percent which is higher than the agreement value by 2.2 percentage points.



Supporting the national measures for economic situation improvement adopted by Belarus the Commission prepared a set of proposals to decrease consumer prices growth. They are referred to monetary policy given the need to observe the level of inflation specified in EAEU agreement, taking actions on reducing expenses for consumer demand goods production and selling and development of competitive market. Earlier on, EEC prepared similar country documents for Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to ensure macroeconomic stability of EAEU states.