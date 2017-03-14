EEC to draft roadmap on harmonization of natural monopolies regulation provisions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Draft roadmap on natural monopolies regulation in the Eurasian Economic Union will be adopted by the end of 2017 at the level of the EAEU heads of government. The EEC Department for Transport and Infrastructure needs to finish developing the document by the 1st of June, as agreed by the participants of the 10th meeting of the Consultative Committee for EAEU Natural Monopolies.

“We are gradually moving to the implementation of the goals and objectives outlined in the EAEU Treaty. Approximation of legislations in natural monopolies could become one of the most important stages on this way. In order to achieve a certain result, we will need a roadmap which will outline all the key deadlines and measures,” Director of the EEC Department for Transport and Infrastructure Yerzhan Nurakhmetov said at the meeting.

The meeting participants approved the results of the comparative analysis of natural monopolies regulation systems in the EAEU countries in 2016. The information will be submitted for the consideration of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.